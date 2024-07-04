Lottie Dolls 'Meg' Kid Activist Doll, 18cm Tall

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Inspired by real life activist, Mari Copeny aka 'Little Miss Flint', it is hoped that this Lottie Doll, Meg, will empower children to believe in themselves, their voices matter and with them, they can achieve anything! This playset includes a super cute Mari signature tiara, yellow 'Kids Voices Matter' t-shirt, a green jacket bearing 'Stand Up' badge, denim shorts, white sneakers, wristbands, a campaign placard and megaphone. Meg has soft, premium saran nylon hair (with reduced tangle) and is made from phthalate-free vinyl plastic. Lottie Dolls are designed with real children in mind and advocate childhood empowerment. Each Lottie Doll has child-like body proportions and is appropriately designed for children to play with.

Inspired by real life activist, Mari Copeny aka 'Little Miss Flint', it is hoped that this Lottie Doll, Meg, will empower children to believe in themselves, their voices matter and with them, they can achieve anything! This playset includes a super cute Mari signature tiara, yellow 'Kids Voices Matter' t-shirt, a green jacket bearing 'Stand Up' badge, denim shorts, white sneakers, wristbands, a campaign placard and megaphone. Meg has soft, premium saran nylon hair (with reduced tangle) and is made from phthalate-free vinyl plastic. Lottie Dolls are designed with real children in mind and advocate childhood empowerment. Each Lottie Doll has child-like body proportions and is appropriately designed for children to play with.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.