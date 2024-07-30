Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzle

Test your tot’s problem-solving skills with our sustainable Activity Puzzle. At first sight, it’s a shape sorter, but take a closer look and you’ll discover this nifty little toy doubles up as a hidden puzzle!

Flip over the wooden blocks and piece them together to create the adorable animal picture. This shape sorter toy and puzzle is great for teaching toddlers colour recognition and improving their memory and fine motor skills.

Our eco-friendly Activity Puzzle is made from 100% sustainable materials, including food-safe silicone and ethically harvested FSC Certified wood.

Activity Puzzle product features:

Shape sorter puzzle and activity tray

10 play pieces

Made from 100% silicone and FSC Certified wood

Temperature and stain resistant

For 12 months +