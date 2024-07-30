Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzle
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzleimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzleimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzle

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Puzzle
Test your tot’s problem-solving skills with our sustainable Activity Puzzle. At first sight, it’s a shape sorter, but take a closer look and you’ll discover this nifty little toy doubles up as a hidden puzzle!Flip over the wooden blocks and piece them together to create the adorable animal picture. This shape sorter toy and puzzle is great for teaching toddlers colour recognition and improving their memory and fine motor skills.Our eco-friendly Activity Puzzle is made from 100% sustainable materials, including food-safe silicone and ethically harvested FSC Certified wood.Activity Puzzle product features:Shape sorter puzzle and activity tray10 play piecesMade from 100% silicone and FSC Certified woodTemperature and stain resistantFor 12 months +

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here