Tidlo Wooden Dolls House Kitchen Furniture Set

Beautifully constructed from beech wood, this kitchen dollhouse furniture set has everything your child needs to create a kitchen for hungry dolls to retreat to for a yummy meal.This extensive 9-piece wooden dolls house furniture set includes a fridge/freezer, a table and four chairs, two food accessories and a combined sink/stove which features a shopping list painted above the hob.Wonderfully detailed, this modern dollhouse furniture set fits perfectly into Ivy House, and most standard sized doll houses. Little ones will love providing a life-like kitchen for their doll family.A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Consists of 9 play pieces.

