Tidlo Wooden Police Van Toy, Features Removable Roof Panel

Race to the rescue in the Tidlo Police Van and catch the baddie before they get away! With a sturdy wooden construction, the police toy van is fully equipped and ready for any emergency, and is sure to have robbers everywhere shaking in their boots! This police car toy features a removable roof panel and elasticated back doors. Once the baddies have been caught it will be easy to put them into the back of the van, before heading back to the station to lock them up in jail! Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills.