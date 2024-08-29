Gowi Toys Set Of 4 Cones, Perfect For Road Systems Or Football Practice

A set of 4 lightweight, easy to stack and safe kids traffic cones. Available in blue, yellow, red and green! Use them to form road systems or for physical activities outdoors (like football practice).The Gowi Toys children's play traffic cones can be used in a variety of ways during playtime, in classes including P.E. and to teach little ones about road safety.Kids traffic cones are even great for use in party games! Ideal for use indoors and out. Conforms to current European safety standards.