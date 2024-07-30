Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 4 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 5 of Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£35.99

£35.99/each

Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Go full throttle and live life in the fast lane with Green Toys’ ultra-cool race truck. This eco-friendly Racing Truck is built with chunky grey tyres and an orange trailer with a long ramp for the two race car toys included to whizz down!Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, the GT Racing Team’s kids truck is great for indoor or outdoor play. Perfect for inspiring imaginative thinking and improving toddlers’ fine motor skills.The Green Toys Racing Truck contains no BPA, phthalates or PVC. It’s also easy to clean, dishwasher safe, is packaged with recycled & recyclable materials and printed with soy inks.Racing Truck product features:1 orange Racing Truck with ramp2 racing carsMade from 100% recycled plasticNo BPA, phthalates or PVCDishwasher safeFor 3+ years

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here