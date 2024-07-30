Green Toys Racing Truck with 2 Race Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Go full throttle and live life in the fast lane with Green Toys’ ultra-cool race truck. This eco-friendly Racing Truck is built with chunky grey tyres and an orange trailer with a long ramp for the two race car toys included to whizz down!

Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, the GT Racing Team’s kids truck is great for indoor or outdoor play. Perfect for inspiring imaginative thinking and improving toddlers’ fine motor skills.

The Green Toys Racing Truck contains no BPA, phthalates or PVC. It’s also easy to clean, dishwasher safe, is packaged with recycled & recyclable materials and printed with soy inks.

Racing Truck product features:

1 orange Racing Truck with ramp

2 racing cars

Made from 100% recycled plastic

No BPA, phthalates or PVC

Dishwasher safe

For 3+ years