Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 4 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 5 of Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£28.99

£28.99/each

Green Toys Set of 18 Building Blocks, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
The Green Toys Block Set are the world's most sustainable building blocks for kids. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, it is the perfect eco-friendly toy.The 18 colourful, lightweight building blocks have been re-engineered for easier grip and better stacking action. This unique building blocks for toddlers and kids set includes a variety of shapes for building castles, towers, or any imaginative structure budding architects can dream up.Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here