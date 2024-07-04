Marketplace.
Green Toys Build A Bouquet Playset, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Flower power! Budding young florists can create countless flower arrangements with the Green Toys Build a Bouquet set, sparking hours of creative fun.This colourful 44-piece build a bouquet set includes 4 bases, 16 stem and leaf pieces, and 24 flower pieces including lilies, petunias, and daisies. The flower pieces stack interchangeably in the assorted stems, providing limitless fun that blossoms in all seasons.Has zero phthalates, BPA, PVC or external coatings. Suitable for ages 2+ years. Consists of 44 play pieces. Tallest Piece: 57mm.

