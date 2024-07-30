image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Educational Fridge, Features Internal Storage Shelves & Venting Detail
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Educational Fridge, Features Internal Storage Shelves & Venting Detailimage 2 of Tidlo Wooden Educational Fridge, Features Internal Storage Shelves & Venting Detail

Tidlo Wooden Educational Fridge, Features Internal Storage Shelves & Venting Detail

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Tidlo Wooden Educational Fridge, Features Internal Storage Shelves & Venting Detail
Budding young chefs will be able to store all of their pretend play food, including the Tidlo Meat and Fish or Dairy and Eggs, in this colourful wooden Toy Fridge. The toy fridge unit features vent detailing, internal storage shelves and an easy opening door. Sturdy and robust, the front opening door features a magnetic stopper ensuring the door always shuts firmly to keep the food inside fresh! A great way to teach children about the things we put in the fridge, and why. Features carry handles. Encourages creative and imaginative role play. Combine with other wooden kitchen appliances from Tidlo and create a full play kitchen! Requires adult assembly.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here