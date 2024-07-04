Tidlo Wooden Police Station Playset, Features Sliding Doors & Bar Detailing - 7 Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Tidlo police have been very busy catching baddies and putting them in jail. Using the suspect board, police have been able to find out who the bad guys are and race around catching them before they get away! This open play wooden Police Station Toy offers endless play scenarios and comes complete with seven accessories, including a reception desk, dispatch desk, 2 chairs, cell beds, a suspect/line-up board and a police bike. Plus, a built-in jail with sliding doors and bar detailing. Add the Tidlo Police Car & Police Officer figures (sold separately) for even more pretend play fun. Police toys are great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills. Requires adult assembly. Consists of 8 play pieces.

