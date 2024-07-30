CollectA Mustang Stallion Bay Pintoloosa - Deluxe 1:12 Scale, Hand-Painted

Free-roaming mustang horses are the descendants of domestic Spanish horses which were brought to America in the 1500s by explorers. The Pintaloosa combines the spotted patches of a pinto horse and the speckled spotting of an appaloosa, creating one of the world’s rarest combinations of markings.

CollectA’s Mustang Stallion Bay Pintaloosa - Deluxe 1:12 Scale horse toy features a black mane and tail, with a white and reddish-brown or ‘bay’ coloured coat.

Realistic hand painted horse toy for kids. Designed by experts, CollectA horse models are factually accurate and true to life.

Mustang Stallion Bay Pintoloosa - Deluxe 1:12 Scale product features:

Hand painted Mustang Stallion horse toy

Deluxe 1:12 scale

Designed to be factually accurate

20.5cm x 24.5cm