Tidlo Wooden Dolls House Children's Bedroom Furniture Set

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Beautifully constructed from beech wood, this bedroom doll's house furniture set has everything your child needs to create a bedroom for tired doll children to retreat to after a busy day of play!This extensive doll house furniture set includes two single beds which can be made into a bunk bed, a ladder, bedside table and bedside lamp and a toy box. The beds even come with coordinating bedding to keep dolls warm and cosy whilst they sleep!Wonderfully detailed, this modern dollhouse furniture set fits perfectly into Ivy House, and most standard sized wooden dolls houses. Little ones will love providing a life-like bedroom for their doll family.A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions.

Beautifully constructed from beech wood, this bedroom doll's house furniture set has everything your child needs to create a bedroom for tired doll children to retreat to after a busy day of play!This extensive doll house furniture set includes two single beds which can be made into a bunk bed, a ladder, bedside table and bedside lamp and a toy box. The beds even come with coordinating bedding to keep dolls warm and cosy whilst they sleep!Wonderfully detailed, this modern dollhouse furniture set fits perfectly into Ivy House, and most standard sized wooden dolls houses. Little ones will love providing a life-like bedroom for their doll family.A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.