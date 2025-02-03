Tidlo Wooden Dolls House Bedroom Furniture Set, Includes 6 Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beautifully constructed from beech wood, this wooden dolls house furniture set has everything your child needs to create a bedroom for tired dolls to retreat to after a busy day of play.Wonderfully detailed, this dolls house furniture set fits perfectly into Ivy House and most standard-sized dolls houses. Little ones will love providing a life-like bedroom for their doll family.Dollhouses are a great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions.

