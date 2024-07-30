Tidlo Wooden Yellow Road Roller Toy, Features Movable Parts And Wheels

The buildings are finished, but what about the roads? This sturdy wooden Road Roller with its large drum is ready to flatten the road beneath it. Its rotating roller ensures the tarmac is flat and smooth, ready to be used by the eager locals and drivers! This realistic yellow road roller toy with movable parts and wheels is great for playing, pushing and discovering. Its large, chunky rubber tyres are ideal to grip smooth surfaces and its rounded, easy to hold shape is perfect for little hands. An open top cab design allows for little workers to fit in easily. Compatible with Tidlo Builder Figures (sold separately). Other construction vehicles are available in the Tidlo range. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills.