Marketplace.
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Access
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Accessimage 2 of Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Accessimage 3 of Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Accessimage 4 of Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Access

Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Access

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£52.99

£52.99/each

Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Access
Spark imaginative play with this delightful wooden Fire Engine toy from Tidlo. Perfect for any budding young firefighter, this extensive set features two full fire hoses with nozzles, two traffic cones, two barricades and two fires. The wooden fire engine itself features an extendable ladder and two side hatches. The two hatches on the side open, the roof is removable for easy access and the hoses can attach to the back! Highly detailed, this Fire Engine toy is sure to ignite hours of imaginative play as young firefighters race around putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees! Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here