Tidlo Wooden Fire Engine Toy, Features Removable Roof For Easy Access

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Spark imaginative play with this delightful wooden Fire Engine toy from Tidlo. Perfect for any budding young firefighter, this extensive set features two full fire hoses with nozzles, two traffic cones, two barricades and two fires. The wooden fire engine itself features an extendable ladder and two side hatches. The two hatches on the side open, the roof is removable for easy access and the hoses can attach to the back! Highly detailed, this Fire Engine toy is sure to ignite hours of imaginative play as young firefighters race around putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees! Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.

Spark imaginative play with this delightful wooden Fire Engine toy from Tidlo. Perfect for any budding young firefighter, this extensive set features two full fire hoses with nozzles, two traffic cones, two barricades and two fires. The wooden fire engine itself features an extendable ladder and two side hatches. The two hatches on the side open, the roof is removable for easy access and the hoses can attach to the back! Highly detailed, this Fire Engine toy is sure to ignite hours of imaginative play as young firefighters race around putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees! Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.