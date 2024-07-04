Bigjigs Toys My First Wooden Balance Bike, Push And Go - Blue

A fantastic way to "tyre" kids out, our wooden balance bike is a great way for youngsters to start a journey towards full two-wheeled mobility! Our balance bike features a padded adjustable seat, long lasting solid tyres and easy to grip handlebars. With our easy-to-use kids balance bike, little feet only need to push forwards and go! An excellent way to improve balance whilst further developing hand/eye coordination. The lightweight blue wooden frame is easy to manoeuvre. Ideal for improving kids' balance. Suitable for kids aged 3 years and up. Weight limit of 25kg.