Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tool Bench - 15 Piece Kids Workbench, Construction Toys

Looking for pretend play toys for your tiny tradesperson? Our Tool Bench hits the nail on the head! Designed to inspire little imaginations, this wooden toy work bench comes with a saw, spanner, hammer, file and lots of nuts and bolts. It has been styled in soft neutral colours, so it’ll look gorgeous in any nursery or playroom.

Construction toys are brilliant for teaching kids the basics of how tools work, while also enhancing their creativity, fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination.

Made from FSC Certified premium-quality, sustainable wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Requires adult assembly. Consists of 15 play pieces.

FSC Tool Bench product features:

Sustainable toy work bench 15 play pieces

Includes saw, spanner, hammer, file and nuts and bolts

Made from 100% FSC Certified materials

49cm H x 40.5cm W x 25.5cm D

Ideal for 2+ years