Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals
image 1 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animalsimage 2 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animalsimage 3 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animalsimage 4 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animalsimage 5 of Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals

Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£21.99

£21.99/each

Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals
Shake, rattle and swirl! This hugely popular set of Aussie Animals Sensory Spinners features a trio of wildlife favourites from Down Under - a wombat, koala and cockatoo.Each sensory toy comes with a two, three or four-paddle spinner and a strong-sticking suction cup for easy attachment. They’re great for keeping bambinos entertained in their high chair, in the bath or while travelling in the car. The set also makes a lovely baby shower gift.Sensory play for babieshelps introduce them to new textures, develops cause-and-effect learning and improves their dexterity and fine motor skills.Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals product features:3 Sensory Spinners (wombat, koala & cockatoo)Strong suction cup for attaching to smooth surfacesFree from phthalates, PVC, cadmium, BPA and leadSuitable for 6+ months

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here