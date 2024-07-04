Tiger Tribe 3 x Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals

Shake, rattle and swirl! This hugely popular set of Aussie Animals Sensory Spinners features a trio of wildlife favourites from Down Under - a wombat, koala and cockatoo.

Each sensory toy comes with a two, three or four-paddle spinner and a strong-sticking suction cup for easy attachment. They’re great for keeping bambinos entertained in their high chair, in the bath or while travelling in the car. The set also makes a lovely baby shower gift.

Sensory play for babieshelps introduce them to new textures, develops cause-and-effect learning and improves their dexterity and fine motor skills.

Sensory Spinners - Aussie Animals product features:

3 Sensory Spinners (wombat, koala & cockatoo)

Strong suction cup for attaching to smooth surfaces

Free from phthalates, PVC, cadmium, BPA and lead

Suitable for 6+ months