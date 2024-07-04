CollectA Mosasaurus with Movable Jaw - Deluxe 1:40 Scale, Hand-Painted

One of the great marine reptiles of the Cretaceous Period, the Mosasaurus was a huge aquatic lizard approximately 50 feet long. CollectA’s Deluxe 1:40 scale version features a movable jaw which shows off the creature’s large conical teeth.

The Mosasaurus was a carnivore that often fed on fish, sharks and even other Mosasaurs! This replica has been designed with a nick in the top of its fin to look as if it’s been bitten by a fellow Mosasaur.

Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

Mosasaurus with Movable Jaw - Deluxe 1:40 Scale product features:

Hand painted dinosaur toy

Deluxe 1:40 scale

Designed to be factually accurate

5.3cm x 39cm