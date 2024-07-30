Bigjigs Rail Wooden Train Ferry With Folding Access Ramp

Ahoy there, me hearties! Kids can captain their very own ship with this ‘ferry’ impressive train toy accessory. The Bigjigs Rail Train Ferry features a blue vessel with painted waves on each side and lifebuoy rings, a red wheelhouse and wooden parking deck. It also has an access ramp which folds down for trains to board and disembark.

This would be a great addition to our Coastal Clean Up Train Set or Pirate Train Set, which comes with a bridge for trains to chug past the crashing waves.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail’s wooden train sets and accessories.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Train Ferry product features:

Ferry accessory for wooden train sets

Folding access ramp for boarding and disembarking

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials

Suitable for 3+ years