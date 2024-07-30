Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marine Lace-A-Shape Game, 30 Geometric Shape Lacing Cards & 6 Laces

Ready for an under the sea adventure? Thread the laces through the marine shapes and onto the baseboard to create an exciting sea scene. Wooden threading toys are a fun way to develop kids’ hand-eye coordination, fine motor and sequencing skills.

Our Marine Lacing Game For Toddlers features 30 different marine-inspired shapes and six different coloured laces. Youngsters need to simply thread the laces through the shapes and onto the baseboard to create a picture.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. The laces are also high quality and safe for tots to use. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 3 years +.

Marine Lace-a-Shape - product features:

30x marine shapes

6x laces

Develops fine motor skills

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials

3 years +