Bigjigs Toys My First Wooden Balance Bike, Push And Go - Red

A great way to “tyre” kids out, our wooden balance bike is ideal for youngsters to start their journey towards full two-wheeled mobility! Our red balance bike features a padded adjustable seat, long-lasting solid tyres and easy to grip handlebars. With our easy-to-use kids balance bike, little feet only need to push forwards to get on the move! A fantastic way to improve balance whilst developing hand/eye coordination. The lightweight red wooden frame is easy to manoeuvre. Suitable for kids aged 3 years and up. Weight limit of 25kg.