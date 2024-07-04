Marketplace.
Gowi Toys Sand And Water Mill Playset

Gowi Toys Sand And Water Mill Playset

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£25.99

£25.99/each

Gowi Toys Sand And Water Mill Playset
Your little one can use the handy scoop included with this nautical-themed Sand and Water Mill. Ideal for use in the pool or bath, it is the perfect water toy.Scoop sand and water into the funnel and watch in delight as the brightly coloured cogs spin around and the tippers filter each load left and right.Perfectly sized for little hands to use, providing plenty of scoop and pour fun. Suitable for 1 years +.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here