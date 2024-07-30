Bigjigs Toys Wooden Fox Pull Along Toy With Grey Cord

Go on an adventure around the playroom with our Fox Wooden Pull Along Toy. With his adorable face and bright orange coat, Mr Fox is great for developing tots’ mobility as they pull him along.

Our delightful wooden fox is made from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood and coated in child-friendly paints and lacquers. The four wheels have a fun geometric design and the fox's body has elastic joints so he can move around corners and bends.

The grey pull cord is safe and robust, so can endure hours of enthusiastic play from little hands. Suitable for 12+ months.

Fox Pull Along Toy - product features:

Pull along toy fox

Made from ethically sourced FSC certified wood

Child-friendly paints & lacquers

12 months +