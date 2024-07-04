Green Toys Sand Play Set (Pink Bucket), Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Who wants to be the King or Queen of the Sand Castle? Build a fort or dig for buried treasure with the eco-friendly Green Toys Sand Play Set. One of our most popular sand toys, kids (and parents) love that it produces hours of fun.

No matter how ambitious the beach project, this sand play set always leaves a light footprint. It’s made from 100% recycled materials and is both safe and non-toxic. It contains zeroBPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. It's also easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe.

The bucket, spade, rake, and sandcastle mould are lightweight and are perfectly sized for little hands. The recycled material is extremely durable and can withstand years of sand and water fun. Kids sand toys are a great way to develop youngsters’ dexterity and coordination skills.

The sand play set from Green Toys comes with 4 pieces, which include:

1x pink bucket with 100% US-made cotton rope handle

1x green spade

1x green rake

1x blue sandcastle mould

Green Toys are made in California, USA from recycled milk jugs. They are the world’s leading recycled toys’ brand and are all about having good green fun!