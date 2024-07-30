Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Table For 1 Year Olds, Includes 7 Activities

Keep curious young minds engaged with our FSC Activity Table. Taking inspiration from nature, not only is our toddler activity table crafted from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood, it’s also packed with plenty of woodland features to keep little hands busy.

Youngsters can get busy playing with the wooden bead frame, chunky spinning cogs, a colourful shape sorter, a stacking woodland tree, fidget toy mushrooms, tactile wooden bears, and a sliding squirrel. Ideal for early learning and introducing little ones to the delights of the forest.

This comprehensive wooden activity table encourages discovery through play, developing tots’ co-ordination, fine motor skills and dexterity. Four sturdy table legs ensure it can withstand many enthusiastic play sessions. Suitable for 12+ months.

FSC Certified Activity Table - product features:

Baby & toddler activity table

Made from ethically sourced FSC certified wood

Includes 7 activities designed to develop fine motor skills & co-ordination

1 sliding squirrel, 1 stacking tree, 1 bead frame, 2 tactile bears, 3 spinning cogs, 3 shape sorting shapes, 3 fidget toy mushrooms

Soft colour palette

12 months +