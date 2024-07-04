Bigjigs Rail Wooden Fun Fair Train Set - 54 Play Pieces

All the fun of the fair! Our action-packed 54-piece Fun Fair Train Set is full of accessories to bring the carnival festivities to life. Trains can make their way across the looping track, chugging under the circus tent, up and down the helter skelter, and past the ticket office.

Vibrant and colourful, this enchanting wooden train set comes with a train engine and two carriages, alongside carnival goers, food trucks, amusement games and more. It's a brilliant way to fuel little imaginations and inspire creativity as tots think up make-believe stories for their fairground scenes. Add on our Ferris Wheel train accessory for more play possibilities!

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail's train sets. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. 30.9cm H x 90cm W x 58.8cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.

Fun Fair Train Set - product features:

54-piece fairground-themed wooden train set

1 train engine & 2 carriages with magnetic couplings

Circus tent & helter skelter tunnels

25 pieces of wooden train track

Made from FSC® Certified wood

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible

30.9cm H x 90cm W x 58.8cm D

For 3+ years