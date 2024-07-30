Bigjigs Toys Wooden Weather Board, Learn About Seasons & The Environment

Calling all mini meteorologists! This wooden Weather Board is full of fun weather activities for kids. They can explore all four seasons using the pull-down wooden tiles, spin the wheel to change the sky from storms to sunshine, slide down the cloud dial to power the wind, and switch up the temperature using the thermometer.

Weather toys are not to be 'mist'! These educational playthings are a fantastic teaching tool to help your kids learn about the environment and world around them. Exploring the different interactive features will also support their fine motor development.

Our Weather Board is made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 35.2cm H x 27.5cm W x 3.5cm D. Suitable for 2+ years.

Weather Board - product features:

Educational weather toy

Teaches kids about seasons & the environment

Made from FSC® Certified wood

35.2cm H x 27.5cm W x 3.5cm D

For 2+ years