CollectA Lusitano Mare Buttermilk Buckskin (1:12 Scale), Hand-Painted

The majestic Lusitano Mare is a noble breed characterised by its willing spirit, intelligence and power. This lifelike figure features a buttermilk buckskin coat and exquisite attention to detail to capture the essence of this regal horse.

Whether part of a larger horse collection or a standalone equine pal, the Lusitano Mare invites endless storytelling possibilities. This style of imaginative play is fantastic for children's language skills and social and emotional development.

Realistic hand painted horse toys for kids. Designed by experts, CollectA horse models are factually accurate and true to life. Suitable for 3+ years.

Lusitano Mare Buttermilk Buckskin - product features:

Hand painted Lusitano Mare horse toy

Deluxe 1:12 scale

Designed to be factually accurate

For 3+ years