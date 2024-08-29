Bigjigs Toys Wooden Arched Climbing Frame Toy For Toddlers & Kids

Our Wooden Climbing Arch is a versatile Montessori toy that can be used for endless play possibilities; Use it as a climbing frame, cover it with a blanket to make a den, hang rattles & teddies for babies, plus much more.

Our climbing frame features muted rainbow coloured rungs and is crafted from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood. It helps tots to develop their stability, balance, core strength and climbing skills as they make their way over it.

Our wooden climbing arch’s compact size ensures it doesn’t take up too much space in the nursery or playroom (indoor use only) and can be neatly stowed away. Suitable for 12+ months, it makes an ideal first birthday or Christmas gift. Requires adult assembly

FSC Arched Climbing Frame - product features:

Pastel rainbow wooden climbing arch

Made from ethically sourced FSC certified wood

Non-toxic paints and lacquers

12+ months

Requires adult assembly