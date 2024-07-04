Tiger Tribe Amazing Artist Kit

A starter kit for your mini Matisse! Tiger Tribe’s all-in-one Amazing Artist Kit is packed with all the tools your creative kiddo will need to hone their craft, including graphite pencils, colourful double-sided pencils, soft pastels, charcoal, a fineliner and more!

This art set for kids also comes with an artist-quality pad and a 32-page guide with instructions on all kinds of different artistic techniques, from how to draw in 3D to portraits and perspective pieces.

Art is a great mindfulness activity that inspires youngsters to enjoy some screen-free fun learning a new skill. It can help boost confidence, imagination and creativity, and gives kids an outlet to express themselves.

Amazing Artist Kit product features:

32-page guided instruction booklet

40-page artist-quality pad

5 graphite pencils (2H/HB/2B/4B/6B)

8 double-sided pencils (16 colours)

8 soft pastels

1 fineliner, blended stump and charcoal

1 pencil sharpener, eraser and kneaded eraser

1 wooden ruler

For children aged 8+