Bigjigs Toys My First Tool Box & Tools

A builder needs their tools! Our FSC certified Kids Wooden Tool Box has all the tools little DIY enthusiasts need for their next project. Comes with a spanner, hammer, screwdriver, ruler and nuts & bolts.

The built-in carry handle ensures your youngster can easily transport their tools and get on with the job of fixing! Helps to develop creativity and imagination as kids embark on their building projects.

Made from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood and coated in non-toxic pastel colour paints. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 12+ months.

My First Tool Box - product features:

Kids wooden tool box

Made from ethically sourced FSC certified wood

Includes a spanner, hammer, screwdriver, ruler and nuts & bolts

Improves hand/eye coordination and motor skills

18 months +