Bigjigs Rail Wooden Curved Railway Tunnel, Includes 3 Tunnel Pieces

Add twists and turns to your wooden railway with this Curved Tunnel. Made from sturdy ply wood with a gorgeous natural finish, it’s ideal for adding an area of interest to your wooden train set.

A versatile wooden train accessory, the curved tunnel can be positioned in various formations to make different shapes. You can turn the tunnel 180 degrees to make a straight tunnel, or join four tunnels together to form a curve that’s compatible with our Long Curve Track.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Crafted from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to current European safety standards.

Curved Tunnel - product features:

3 x play pieces

Made from top quality, responsibly sourced materials

3 years +

Compatible with other wooden railway brands