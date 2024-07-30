Green Toys Loader Truck, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Load, carry and scoop soil, sand and pebbles with the Green Toys Loader Truck! This large toy truck is robust and durable with a moveable large bucket loader at the front and a handy carry handle at the rear.

Ideal for playing in the sandpit, garden or playroom, the solid chunky tyres mean the Loader Truck can be wheeled across most surfaces and different terrains. This colourful truck is made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic.

The Loader Truck contains zero BPA, phthalates or PVC. It’s also easy to clean, dishwasher safe and extra eco-friendly being bulk packed and ready to play - no retail packaging.

Green Toys Loader Truck - product features:

Loader truck

Yellow & blue colourway

Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic

No BPA, phthalates or PVC

Easy to clean and dishwasher safe.