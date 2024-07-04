Tidlo Wooden Country Tractor And Trailer Toy, Features Deep Tread Rubber Tyres & Working Rear Door

Pocket-sized farmers can plough the fields of their playroom with Tidlo’s a-maize-ing wooden Country Tractor & Trailer. Painted in bright green, black and yellow, this toy tractor features realistic chunky tyres and a roomy trailer - perfect for transporting toy farm animals around. The trailer’s rear door even flips up for safe dismount!

Tractor toys are brilliant for interactive open-ended play. They boost kids’ creative thinking and imagination, and they support STEM learning by teaching them about spacial awareness, speed, gravity and more.

Add on Tidlo’s adorable wooden farm toys to extend the play possibilities! The Country Tractor & Trailer is made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to current European safety standards.

Country Tractor & Trailer product features:

Realistic wooden tractor and trailer with working rear door

Deep tread rubber tyres for countryside manouvers

Compatible with Tidlo Oldfield Farm and accessories

Ideal for 3+ years