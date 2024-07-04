Bigjigs Toys Shooting Star Sorter - 5 Piece Silicone Shape Sorter

Light up your little superstar’s day with our Shooting Star Sorter. This shape sorter toy comes with five silicone stars and a wooden sorting board. Kids can learn size and colour recognition as they match the stars to the correct slots on the tray.

The shape sorter also doubles up as a stacking toy, or you could bring it along to bathtime. Each star has a different number of holes on the base, creating a waterfall effect in the tub, or you could use them as a fun way to teach your toddler to count.

Made from non-toxic food-grade silicone, Bigjigs Toys’ Shooting Star Sorter is strong, durable and easy to clean. It’s also a sustainable alternative to plastic.

Shooting Star Sorter product features:

5 silicone stars in varying sizes

1 wooden sorting board

Made from 100% silicone and FSC Certified wood

Easy to clean

Silicone parts are dishwasher safe

Suitable for 12 months +