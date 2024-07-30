Bigjigs Rail Wooden Roadway Accessory Pack - 54 Pieces

Little petrol heads can kit out their Roadway Race Day (or any Bigjigs Rail train set) with this bumper pack of 54 racing car accessories. It includes motorcyclists, traffic lights, road signs, plenty of vehicles, barriers, pieces of road track and more.

Develops creative and imaginative thinking as young minds are engaged building their own race track set up. Zoom round bends, overtake the yellow bus, refill your vehicle at the petrol station, and remember to be careful of the cyclists.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Roadway Accessory Pack - product features:

54-piece wooden roadway accessory set

Takes the whole Bigjigs Rail experience into another dimension

3 years +