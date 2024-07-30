CollectA Baobab Tree, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Marketplace.
The Baobab tree is Africa’s tree of life, a prehistoric species which predates humans and the division of the continents 200 million years ago. CollectA’s Baobab Tree is just like the real thing. Baobab trees are native to the African savannah, which experiences a dry and arid climate. It stores water in its trunk during the wet season which enables it to produce nutritious Baobab tree fruit in the dry season - this is why it’s known as “The Tree of Life”. Realistic hand painted figurine. Designed by experts, CollectA models are factually accurate and true to life.

