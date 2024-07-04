Green Toys Green Watering Can And Tools, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Perfect for the garden, and also fun at the beach, the Green Toys Watering Can is a classic set that encourages kids to help take care of the world around them. Features an easy-to-pour spout and cotton rope carrying handle that make this set frustration-free for little gardeners. It's great for spending time together outside, and kids will love helping and playing alongside the grownups to watch their garden grow. It's even fun in the bath tub! Consists of 3 play pieces. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun!