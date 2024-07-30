Bigjigs Toys Dentist Set - 12 Piece Wooden Dentist Kit For Kids With Carry Bag

Open wide, the dentist is ready to check your pearly whites! Our Wooden Dentist Play Set is ideal for pretend play, aspiring young dentists and preparing kids for real-life dentist trips.

This fun dentist toy set comes with a blue dental carry bag plus realistic instruments such as a wooden toothbrush, toothpaste tube, syringe, otoscope, tongue depressor, tweezers, medical mask, stainless steel tray, sticker sheet and tooth chart.

Dentist play sets teach kids about the importance of regular tooth brushing, good oral hygiene habits and eases any anxieties about visiting the dentist. Use on real-life patients, teddies or dolls.

Kids Dentist Set - product features:

12-piece wooden dentist play set

Comes with a carry bag, wooden toothbrush, toothpaste tube, syringe, otoscope, tongue depressor, tweezers, medical mask, stainless steel tray, sticker sheet and tooth chart

Engaging way to teach good dental habits

Eases fears or anxieties of visiting the dentist

3 years +