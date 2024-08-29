Bigjigs Toys Crate Of 20 Wooden Nuts And Bolts, Pretend Tools, Role Play Set

Let little crafters loose on their next DIY project with our chunky FSC Wooden Nuts and Bolts. The large size is ideal for little hands to grip, hold and examine as they play.

Supplied in a handy eco-friendly wooden crate, this construction toy is ideal for young engineers who are on the move! With a range of different pastel colours, the play possibilities are endless.

Helps to develop dexterity and hand-eye coordination. Made from sustainably harvested FSC certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 20 play pieces.

FSC Certified Crate of Nuts and Bolts - product features:

20 wooden nuts and bolts

Made from ethically sourced FSC certified wood

Wooden crate for easy storage

3 years +