Tidlo Wooden Fire Station Playset, Open Plan Design Ideal For Group Play

Tidlo Wooden Fire Station Playset, Open Plan Design Ideal For Group Play
Spark imaginative play with this delightful wooden Fire Station Toy from Tidlo. Perfect for any budding young firefighter, this extensive set features a firefighters pole, a sloping ramp and swing open doors, two lockers, a table, three chairs, a dispatch desk and bunk bed. Send the fire fighters (sold separately) into action by whizzing them down the pole. The firefighters can then jump into the fire engine (sold separately), before making a swift exit down the sloping ramp and through the swing open doors, racing to the rescue! Highly detailed, this wooden Fire Station toy is sure to ignite hours of imaginative play as young firemen and firewomen race around putting out fires and rescuing cats from trees! Its open plan design makes it ideal for group play. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity. Encourages creative and imaginative play. Requires adult assembly.

