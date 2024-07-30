Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rainbow Abacus - Includes 32 Food-Grade Silicone Beads

Enjoy eco-friendly playtime with our FSC Certified Rainbow Abacus. Little fingers can move the silicone beads over each metal arch as they discover the joys of learning to count.

This unique rainbow shape abacus features a wooden base made from ethically harvested FSC certified wood, light blue metal arches, and 32 food-grade silicone beads (in soft tones). Ideal for early learners to safely play and explore.

Not only is our wooden abacus educational, but it makes a wonderful piece of nursery decor when playtime is over. Made from high-quality, responsibly sourced FSC certified wood and food-grade silicone. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Rainbow Abacus - product features:

Rainbow abacus with FSC certified wooden base

32 food-grade silicone beads

Ideal for early learning

28cm W x 21cm H

12+ months