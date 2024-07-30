CollectA Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale), Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Believed to be the biggest land-dwelling vertebrate ever unearthed by science, the Dreadnoughtus was a supersized herbivore from the Cretaceous period. It's understood that this mammoth creature was approximately 26 metres long and weighed 59 tonnes!

Unleashing the spirit of imagination and creativity, kids can roar into action as they immerse themselves (and their dinosaur pal) in fascinating prehistoric worlds. Through pretend play, children learn valuable life skills such as storytelling, communication and teamwork, especially when collaborating on narratives with other dino-mad littlens.

Hand painted dinosaur toys designed by experts. CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life. 32cm L x 23.5cm H. Suitable for 3+ years.

Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale) - product features:

Hand painted dinosaur toy

Designed to be factually accurate

32cm L x 23.5cm H

For 3+ years