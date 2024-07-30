Marketplace.
CollectA Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale), Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

CollectA Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale), Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£27.99

£27.99/each

CollectA Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale), Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts
Believed to be the biggest land-dwelling vertebrate ever unearthed by science, the Dreadnoughtus was a supersized herbivore from the Cretaceous period. It's understood that this mammoth creature was approximately 26 metres long and weighed 59 tonnes!Unleashing the spirit of imagination and creativity, kids can roar into action as they immerse themselves (and their dinosaur pal) in fascinating prehistoric worlds. Through pretend play, children learn valuable life skills such as storytelling, communication and teamwork, especially when collaborating on narratives with other dino-mad littlens.Hand painted dinosaur toys designed by experts. CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life. 32cm L x 23.5cm H. Suitable for 3+ years.Dreadnoughtus (Deluxe 1:100 Scale) - product features:Hand painted dinosaur toyDesigned to be factually accurate32cm L x 23.5cm HFor 3+ years

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here