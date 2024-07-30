Bigjigs Toys Wooden Dinosaur Play Box With 5 Dinosaurs & 2 Fold-Out Play Mats

Packed with plenty of play value, our Dinosaur Play Box introduces kids to a Jurassic world of friendly dinos. This fun kids activity set features chunky wooden dinosaurs such as a T-Rex, Diplodocus, Stegosaurus, Triceratops and Ankylosaurus as well as exotic play pieces such as a cactus, aloe vera and palm tree.

Complete with fold-out play mat scenes to bring the toys to life, the imaginary scenarios are endless. The compact wooden box makes for easy storage and is ideal for taking when on the go or travelling.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and conforms to current European safety standards. Handy rope carry handles for easy transportation. Suitable for 18 months +.

Dinosaur Play Box - product features:

Wooden play box with dinosaurs and fold-out play mats

Chunky pieces

Ideal for travelling

Suitable for 18 months +

22cm H x 22cm W