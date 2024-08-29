Bigjigs Toys Wooden Mud Kitchen, Complete with Sink And Accessories

Marketplace.
Prepare a picnic of soil sandwiches and mud muffins, rustle up some sensory rainbow spaghetti, or concoct a petal potion! This sustainably-made Mud Kitchen features two shelves and a double worktop with a sink to the left and four hobs to the right.Mucky chefs can write up recipes on the blackboard and filter water through the tap on the yellow bucket. Our marvelous messy kitchen also comes with a bunch of fun mud kitchen accessories, such as stainless steel pots and pans, a small funnel, plant pots and wooden utensils.Messy play is super important in children's early years as it fosters curiosity and creativity, motivates open-ended exploration, and supports kids' sensory development. Wooden garden toys like this kitchen also spark excitement for nature and encourage tots to spend time in the great outdoors!Our kids Mud Kitchen is made from ethically harvested FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 2+ years.Mud Kitchen - product features:Wooden mud kitchen for kidsSink with wooden lid & bucket tap4 pretend play hob plates1 blackboard2 pots & pans4 plant pots1 funnelWooden spoon & spatulaMade from FSC® Certified woodFor 2+ years

