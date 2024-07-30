Bigjigs Toys Wooden Peg Blocks, Size & Shape Sorter - 24 Pieces

Unique and educational, this simple sorting toy introduces kids to different sizes, volumes and colours. The 24-piece Peg Blocks puzzle comes with four wooden blocks featuring varied sized holes and depths for matching and slotting the coloured pegs inside.

Young minds can spend time figuring out which peg fits into the right space on the blocks, boosting the development of their dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and size and colour recognition. As they play, they'll also be learning how to problem solve and think logically.

Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood, and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 2+ years.

Peg Blocks - product features:

Wooden size sorting toy

24 play pieces

Made from FSC® Certified wood

Suitable for 2+ years