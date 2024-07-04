Bigjigs Rail Ferris Wheel Train Set Accessory, Pair With Our Fun Fair Train Set

Turn the wooden cog and watch the carnival goers spin around on this fun fairground ride. Our Ferris Wheel train tunnel has been carefully crafted with interactive features and pops of bright reds, yellows and blues to thrill young railway enthusiasts.

This wooden train accessory pairs perfectly with our charming Fun Fair Train Set. It's great for imaginary play, which supports the development of children's creative thinking, language skills and communication. Learning how to twist the cog will also help to improve their dexterity.

Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail's wooden train accessories. Made from high quality, sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood. Conforms to current European safety standards. 31.7cm H x 18.6cm W x 18.2cm D. Suitable for 3+ years.

Ferris Wheel - product features:

Ferris wheel train tunnel

Made from FSC® Certified wood

