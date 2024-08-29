Bigjigs Toys Wooden Tea Tray Set, Complete With Teapot, Cups & Saucers, Milk Jug And More

Tiny tea-makers can serve up an afternoon treat for family and friends (or their teddies!) on their very own wooden Tea Tray Set. This beautiful wooden kids tea set includes a teapot, two cups and saucers, two teaspoons, a milk jug, sugar pot and tea tray.

The set has been crafted in soft shades of blue, pink, green and yellow, with stylish geometric prints and touches of natural wood. Inspires imaginative play, which can help to enhance children's creativity, vocabulary and communication skills.

Made from sustainably sourced FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Suitable for 18+ months.

Tea Tray Set - product features:

Wooden tea set for kids

1 teapot

2 cups, saucers & teaspoons

1 milk jug

1 sugar pot

1 tea tray

Made from FSC® Certified wood

For 18+ months