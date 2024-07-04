Bigjigs Toys Wooden Latches & Catches Board, Montessori Toy

Keep your tots occupied with our Latches & Catches Board! Little hands can learn how to use the different fixtures, such as a toggle catch, a bolt, hinges, a chain slide lock, a padlock hasp, a turn latch, and a hook & eye latch.

Once children have mastered opening the different locks, behind each door of this Montessori-style activity board is a detailed scene. Prepare to unveil a laundrette, a cafe kitchen, a cosy lounge, a sack of mail, supermarket shelves, and the inside of an ice cream van.

Montessori toys help kids to develop their motor skills, hand-eye coordination and dexterity. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials.

Latches & Catches - product features:

Montessori-style activity board with 6 different locks

Helps to develop motor skills, logic & imagination

High quality materials

For 2+ years